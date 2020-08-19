Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Stockwik Förvaltning AB, LEI: 213800X1259MBEKD5H24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: STWK SE0012257970 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Stockwik Förvaltning AB on August 19, 2020 at 15.30 CEST -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 15.55 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 16.05 CEST, August 19, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 Trading Surveillance +46 8 details: 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB