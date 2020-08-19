Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.08.2020
Relay Medical und die COVID-19-Schnelltestlösung! Regierungsauftrag?
Nokia Oyj: Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
August 19, 2020 at 17:45 (CET +1)

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland - A total of 6 520 630 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plan and employee share purchase plan in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on February 6, 2020.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 25 367 378.

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations

