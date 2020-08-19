The latest products in the Vertex series from the Chinese manufacturer, unveiled at the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, are available in six versions with reported efficiency ranging from 20.4-21.2%.Chinese PV manufacturer Trina Solar launched a more powerful Vertex solar modules series at the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai. According to the product sheet for the series, the 132-cell panel is available in six versions offering power outputs of 635-660 W and with efficiency ranging from 20.4-21.2%. The panels measure 2,384×1,303x35mm and weigh 33.9kg. Open circuit voltage is reported at 44.7-45.7 ...

