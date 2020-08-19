A report from Wood Mackenzie predicts lithium-iron-phosphate will overtake lithium-manganese-cobalt-oxide as the dominant stationary energy storage chemistry within the decade.From pv magazine USA. Less than a month after Tesla CEO Elon Musk made waves for saying, on an earnings call: "Tesla will give you a giant contract for a long period of time if you mine nickel efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way," U.S.-owned analyst Wood Mackenzie has predicted lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) will overtake lithium-manganese-cobalt-oxide (NMC) as the dominant stationary energy storage chemistry ...

