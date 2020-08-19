VIP-Media: Angela White Teaches Young Talent How To Conquer The Entertainment Industry And Make Money Doing It

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / The movie biz is glamorous, but tough. Angela White knows this better than most. A film and television producer, Angela also works as an educator. She prides herself on being able to teach young talent how to survive in the entertainment field with an actual revenue stream. With Angela's guidance, her students are able to support themselves using their gift and skills, all while making a difference in a difficult industry.

Angela heads her own production company, "Silver Lining Entertainment", as well as an educational platform, "Backstage Pass to the Movie Industry," that provides business strategy, coaching, mentorship, and online courses about how to break into the entertainment business, how to build more revenue, and business tips to enhance your career goals and create a better life.

Angela was always fascinated by the entertainment industry, especially with the inner workings behind the camera and the scenes.

"In college, I used to bring public speakers and entertainers to the campus, and putting on events was a natural skill set for me, and I was bit by the bug to learn more about this elusive field," says Angela.

Her background spans wider than the entertainment industry. While studying at Rutgers University for graduate school, Angela originally was aiming to work in public policy. During her time in New York Law School, however, this changed.

"I worked with young and hungry musicians and comedians who needed representation and ultimately became a talent manager working the comedy and live music circuit in New York City. My talent could only go so far in New York City; thus, I ventured to Los Angeles, California, for better opportunities, and there, my life would change," Angela recalls.

Angela's corporate background means she knows the importance of owning your own business and having financial independence. Although many think the entertainment business may not involve finances, it does! Angela wants emerging talent to know how to build a sustainable lifestyle in the industry.

"I observed that truly successful people owned their business. Thus, I knew early on that I had to become an entrepreneur, which would lead to generational wealth and being able to employ people who usually would not be given a chance," Angela explains.

Chasing true and lasting success comes with understanding your biggest challenges. For those in the entertainment industry, these are time and money - and most companies, especially new ones, don't have much of either.

"You have to be strategic with your time as this is the one thing you can not get back in life, and financing is key to business growth. You have to think out of the box to overcome these issues and learn to maximize your time with proven systems and strategies that will automate your business," says Angela.

To gain more financing, Angela suggests looking at non-traditional means.

"Traditional loans are tough for a new company to achieve, so you have to learn equity and crowdfunding when you are just starting. You must be prepared to be in business and not see much profit for a few years until you can have consistent revenue and a streamlined workforce," outlines Angela.

Staying on top of her game comes from being different from the competition and overcoming countless obstacles. Angela entered the industry in a non-traditional way, coming from a background other than film school and with no specific training as a film or TV producer within the entertainment industry. Despite these possible disadvantages, Angela was able to overcome them through hard work and resilience.

"I had to work hard networking, researching, and learning the profession from the ground up. The process took years, but I am grateful that I stayed patient, faithful, and resilient. I am not a one-trick pony. I have mastered learning something about everything. Being a student is vital, so when I have to pivot I can adapt to any new situation or challenge," Angela says.

These elements bring Angela to her definition of success, which she sees as being truly happy with yourself and doing what you love in life.

"When you are emotionally, spiritually, and physically at peace, you have successfully conquered life. Finances can not make one whole, nor awards or accolades," explains Angela.

Always branching out into a new venture, Angela has many new projects in the works. Her newest book, "The Secret to Creating a Winning Demo Reel," was recently released, which educates actors on the action steps to take in creating a workable and successful demo reel that will help one acquire more work by booking more auditions. Finally, Angela's educational platform, "Backstage Pass to the Movie Industry," is preparing to start shooting another project under the "Producer's Bootcamp" course.

Make sure to check out more of Angela's work here, or learn more about her educational platform: Backstage Pass to the Movie Industry.

Angela can also be found in Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

