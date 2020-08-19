Technavio has been monitoring the global synthetic zeolite market size and it is poised to grow by USD 346.39 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Zeolite Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Albemarle Corp., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., PQ Corp., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Tosoh Corp., and W. R. Grace and Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing demand from catalysts and absorbents has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing price wars might hamper the market growth.

Synthetic Zeolite Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Synthetic Zeolite Market is segmented as below:

End-user Detergents Catalysts Adsorbents Others

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Synthetic Zeolite Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our synthetic zeolite market report covers the following areas:

Synthetic Zeolite Market size

Synthetic Zeolite Market trends

Synthetic Zeolite Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand from the water treatment industry as one of the prime reasons driving the synthetic zeolite market growth during the next few years.

Synthetic Zeolite Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the synthetic zeolite market, including some of the vendors such as Albemarle Corp., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., PQ Corp., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Tosoh Corp., and W. R. Grace and Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the synthetic zeolite market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Synthetic Zeolite Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist synthetic zeolite market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the synthetic zeolite market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the synthetic zeolite market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of synthetic zeolite market vendors

