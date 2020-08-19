Industry Boosted by the Growing Awareness about Oral Health

The global dental floss market size is expected to grow by 1.13 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Download a Free Sample of the Market Impact of COVID-19.

The global dental floss industry is driven by the growing awareness about oral health across the world. For instance, the American Dental Association (ADA) recommends the use of an interdental cleaner such as floss for better care of teeth and gums. Many vendors are also launching awareness campaigns regarding healthy oral habits, which include the use of oral care products such as floss.

Report Highlights

The major dental floss market growth came from the waxed floss segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years. This is primarily because of the significant sales of waxed floss, which is attributed to its sturdier feature compared with other dental flosses.

North America was the largest dental floss market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of oral care and the availability of innovative products.

The global dental floss market is fragmented. 3M Co., Church Dwight Co. Inc., and Colgate-Palmolive Co. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this dental floss market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global Dental Floss Market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive superior growth. Even if the spread of the virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity.

Growing Emphasis on Biodegradable Dental Flossers will be a Key Market Trend

The growing emphasis on biodegradable dental flossers is one of the major dental floss market trends expected to influence market growth. The growing demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable flossers is attributed to the increasing concern towards sustainability and minimization of the carbon footprint. To capitalize on this trend, vendors are offering dental floss made of biodegradable materials such as silk. Flosses made of silk provide similar functionality and contain fewer toxins as compared to conventional flosses. Furthermore, dental floss manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on recyclable materials such as glass, metal tins, and cardboard for packaging.

