Technavio has been monitoring the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices and it is poised to grow by USD 612.59 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ArcSoft Corp. Ltd., Crunchfish AB, Elliptic Laboratories AS, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., GestureTek, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Motion Gestures, PointGrab Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growth of PUI technology has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high price of gesture recognition technology might hamper the market growth.
Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2020-2024: Segmentation
Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices is segmented as below:
- Technology
- 2D
- 3D
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- Product
- Smartphones
- PCs
- Smart TVs
- Tablets
Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices report covers the following areas:
- Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices size
- Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices trends
- Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices industry analysis
This study identifies the growing interest in the solution-for-all concept as one of the prime reasons driving the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices growth during the next few years.
Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices, including some of the vendors such as ArcSoft Corp. Ltd., Crunchfish AB, Elliptic Laboratories AS, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., GestureTek, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Motion Gestures, PointGrab Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices vendors
