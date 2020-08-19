VIP-Media: A Journey To Happiness & Success: Meet Music Genius Lil G

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Lil G On The Track is a young self-made music producer who was working from home way before the coronavirus struck. Since the beginning, Lil G has been making his own beats from his home.

In the past few months, Lil G On The Track has been successful sharing his work with his followers, as well as with other artists who may buy his produced tracks or use them in their own songs. Especially because right now, people have more time to listen to music or find new artists, and Lil G is definitely an artist everyone should listen to.

For Lil G, it is important to be a risk taker and to be different from others, especially in today's ever changing world where there exists a plurality of artists and a growing list of platforms anyone can listen from. This is why fear for Lil G means losing or not taking risks due to being scared to fall down.

Without taking risks, it is practically impossible to find success. For Lil G On The Track, success is not just "winning" but also being confident and being able to recognize when the light turns green or "when God makes a way for whatever you have been fighting for." Trusting your own gut and instincts.

"My advice for those starting their own business and brand is to be consistent." Lil G advises. "It is also important to try to save money for your business here and there, because you can use it in the future to market your business."

Since he started producing music, Lil G has been able to differentiate himself from all other artists by growing his own sound. With every piece of work, he makes sure to stay in his lane and be himself and no one else.

However, Lil G has also faced challenges along the way. In fact, it is very hard to make yourself heard when there is already so much music content out there. This is why mindset is even more important when you work on a music project.

"Mindset is important because you want to make sure that your mindset is present in all you do. It helps you fulfill whatever dream you have, by taking action on it." Lil G says. "By having the right mindset you can see the best results possible."

In many ways, it was having the right mindset that led Lil G towards music in the first place. If it had not been for his openness to learn and innovate, he probably would have never learned how to make beats, since he learned from someone he met by chance at church.

"It all started when I went to church one Sunday with my father. My father was talking to this older man, a woman and their two children. I was introduced to them all and a couple days later, I discovered that they lived right beside my father's house." Lil G recounts.

Lil G started spending time with Kevon, one of the children he met at church. They would play basketball and ride bikes together in the neighborhood. But one night when Lil G was staying over at Kevon's, he was introduced to the world of beat making.

"Kevon opened his laptop and played a beat he was working on. He was using FL Studio software, and I said to him 'how did you do that?' and he said 'it's really easy.'" Lil G says.

Right away, Lil G was enthralled by the idea of learning how to make his own beats so he asked Kevon to teach him everything he knew. Ever since, Lil G On The Track has been making beats.

Lil G was motivated to get in the business as soon as he was taught how to make beats. He soon realized that the biggest challenge when getting started in the music industry is receiving attention and engagement from people.

"Today I run a music production business." Lil G states. "I make beats from home, send them out to artists and try to listen out and see if an artist will use it, and later down the line register it."

Since Lil G was introduced to music production, he has stayed consistent at it. He is always networking with others in the game and learning from them, taking every opportunity he finds. In fact, he was even able to meet his favorite music producer, Lex Luger.

Lil G On The Tracks next projects include creating and sharing more beats on YouTube, Airbit, Soundcloud and Beatstars, and continuing to grow his network of artists and producers. He is currently staying connected with his fans through his social media platforms on Instagram, Twitter and Only Fans.

