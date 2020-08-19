Dendy Media: Welby Accely Teaches More Than Just Theory at His Real Estate Investing Events

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Welby Accely is building real estate tools that allow for practical self development and an avenue for success.

A first generation, New York born, Haitian American, Welby was always somewhat on his own as he figured out a path toward prosperity. To make it, he would have to determine his own route to bigger and better things. There was never any real mentorship early on and his life, but Welby would visit his godfather in Long Island and realize the stark difference in location and lifestyle compared to where he grew up. Seeing that his godfather made his way through the real estate market, Welby clung to the idea that real estate was worth his passion and devotion.

Early on, Welby began managing a number of properties during the subprime mortgage boom of the early 2000s. This was a time of trial and error, but he understood that full dedication and total hustle would be a necessity. Still, with the crash in 2009, Welby's holdings in the market had all but dissipated, forcing him to pursue a number of side businesses. In the coming years he devoted himself to a nursing agency, a car dealership, and a tire shop business that unfortunately, despite his best efforts, all fell apart.

By 2014, Welby reflected on his past practices in real estate and other businesses and realized that he had been making similar mistakes across all his ventures. Even through his failures, he saw others around him finding success, but he understood that it was their success, and not something holding his own success back. There was always a firm belief that he could do anything himself, and he understood his work ethic and experiences wouldn't allow him to fail.

With a renewed tenacity, Welby devoted his full efforts back into his original passions surrounding the real estate market. This time however, he knew he needed to overhaul his business practices to ensure stable and result driven success. This called for a dismissal of over relying on friends and others who might not be the perfect people for his operation. Additionally, he realized that he had previously had a habit of putting the cart before the horse and jumping right into business without a proper foundation.

He wanted to manage his property and accounts with a structurally sound team built from the ground up. This meant establishing a corporation and gathering the perfect team before he started spending money. The proper attorney, accountant, contractors, realtors, electricians etc. were found so that he could have a solid, team centric operation before going in heavy.

With this new focus, he was able to find and retain valuable success, investing in numerous New York and Connecticut properties and building an organization of 12 employees.

During all this, Welby was constantly learning as much as possible about the market in order to develop as a leader and professional. Over the years he had occasionally entertained, as many involved in real estate did, large seminars for real estate professionals. Yet because of the thousand attendee, surface level nature of these events, Welby never saw them as real opportunities to help others develop tangible, valuable skills necessary to succeed in the market.

He decided to build a real estate "boot camp" organically through the work he was already doing. His vision was to allow a small group of hungry real estate professionals experience legitimate and practical operations of his property management. In an approximately 6 week period, he would take a group of 50 participants with him and his employees to a property that he owned, walking them through the entire process, from initial dealings to final arrangements, allowing them to see up close the complete inner workings of the process.

His boot camp was built on the foundation of factual and tangible procedures, rather than theoretical teachings of larger, less intimate educational services. When he walks the 50 participants through the properties, they are seeing real documentation, the actual papers being used for his own operation of the property.

Welby understands the ineffectiveness of traditional education in the current real estate market and encourages others to treat his boot camp with the same sort of skepticism. He urges them to not believe a word he says and do the research to see the legitimacy of the organization.

The boot camp isn't a money play, nor a major source of income for Welby in any sense, but rather an opportunity to give back and establish a tangible way real estate professionals can engage in effective, rewarding education. There is a hard cap on the number of participants per term because he wants to instill an intimate, practical, no rush environment that is focused on learning rather than racking up numbers or shoveling theory.

Welby believes that utilizing tools developed by legitimate real estate experience you will find success. Through his own experiences and his boot camp effort he wants to help others understand that the tools for prosperity in this business are not only possible but attainable with the persistence and proper vision.

