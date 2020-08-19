Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Half-year financial report 2020

Highlights first half-year 2020

For the first half-year of the financial year 2020 we record the following key data:

The EPRA earnings*decrease from € 22.1 million at the end of H1 2019 (however including the dividend from Retail Estates of € 5.1 million) to € 13,1 million (excluding this dividend of € 5.9 million received in July 2020)

The net result amounts to € -30.7 million end H1 2020 (vs € 25.3 million or € 4.27 per share end H1 2019) and comprises nearly exclusively the impairment on the participation in Retail Estates, recorded at closing price of the Retail Estates share on 30/06/2020

The debt ratio increases temporarily from 54.78% to 58.07% following the payment on 25/05/2020 of the dividend over the financial year 2019

Building permit received for the development project Monteco in the European district in Brussels

Current redevelopments in Belgium and Luxembourg remain on schedule: in shopping center Schmiede the new Delhaize and H&M stores and the new panoramic restaurant were opened

Attachment