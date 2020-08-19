Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Half-year financial report 2020

Highlights first half-year 2020
For the first half-year of the financial year 2020 we record the following key data:
- The EPRA earnings*decrease from € 22.1 million at the end of H1 2019 (however including the dividend from Retail Estates of € 5.1 million) to € 13,1 million (excluding this dividend of € 5.9 million received in July 2020)
- The net result amounts to € -30.7 million end H1 2020 (vs € 25.3 million or € 4.27 per share end H1 2019) and comprises nearly exclusively the impairment on the participation in Retail Estates, recorded at closing price of the Retail Estates share on 30/06/2020
- The debt ratio increases temporarily from 54.78% to 58.07% following the payment on 25/05/2020 of the dividend over the financial year 2019
- Building permit received for the development project Monteco in the European district in Brussels
- Current redevelopments in Belgium and Luxembourg remain on schedule: in shopping center Schmiede the new Delhaize and H&M stores and the new panoramic restaurant were opened
Attachment
- 2020 08 19 LRE_HJV 2020_ENG_FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c043ce13-6ea5-4d34-adad-b8e8ddf9df2a)
LEASINVEST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de