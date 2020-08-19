Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical und die COVID-19-Schnelltestlösung! Regierungsauftrag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
Tradegate
19.08.20
17:15 Uhr
92,04 Euro
+1,48
+1,63 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,7092,6019:14
91,7092,6019:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2020 | 19:05
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD Bolsters Brazil Speciality Distribution Strategy by Acquiring VitaQualy Comércio de Ingredientes

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (19 August 2020) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announced it has acquired 100% of the outstanding shares of Brazilian speciality ingredient distributor, VitaQualy Comércio de Ingredientes LTDA ("VitaQualy").

"The acquisition of VitaQualy aligns with our company's global Food & Nutrition strategy to offer trend-based solutions and the distribution of speciality ingredients around four main pillars - taste, texture, nutrition, and function," said Nicolas Kaufmann, Managing Director, IMCD Brasil. "As a reputable distributor of flavors and ingredients, VitaQualy strengthens IMCD Brasil's expertise and product portfolio in the taste category of our business. The synergies between IMCD and VitaQualy will create opportunities to develop our offering to suppliers and customers, while further strengthening our foothold as a speciality distribution leader in Brazil."

Attached, please find the full press release.

Attachment

  • Press Release IMCD acquires VitaQualy (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/676fcfa7-47bb-4a66-b426-a595386a76cc)
IMCD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.