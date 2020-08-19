The global electric shaver market is expected to grow by USD 1.01 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Electric Shaver Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Retail outlets and Online retail), Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising interest among men in grooming. In addition, the rising trend of body hair removal is anticipated to boost the growth of the electric shaver market.

Globalization has resulted in the expansion of the highly educated and competitive elite class and upper-middle class. Also, significant improvements in lifestyle have led people to focus more on personal grooming. To capitalize on this trend, players in the market are offering a wide range of premium grooming products such as electric shavers. Besides, the growing appearance consciousness among the millennial population is expected to drive the growth of the global electric shaver market during the forecast period.

Major Five Electric Shaver Companies:

Andis Co.

Andis Co. operates its business through the Grooming Products segment. The company offers various electric shavers such as women's lithium-ion wet and dry shaver 6-piece kit and fastTrim cordless personal trimmer.

Conair Corp.

Conair Corp. operates its business through segments such as BaByliss PRO, Cuisinart, and Waring Commercial. The company offers various electric shavers such as Conair Dual Foil Dry/Wet Rechargeable Shaver, Conair Satiny Smooth Twin Foil Shaver, and Conair All-in-One Ladies' Personal Groomer.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips NV operates its business through segments such as Diagnosis Treatment, Personal Health, Connected Care, and Other. The company offers various electric shavers such as AquaTouch Wet and Dry Electric Shaver, AquaTouch Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with Comfort Rings.

Panasonic Corp.

Panasonic Corp. operates its business through segments such as Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions, and Automotive Industrial Systems. The company offers various electric shavers such as Arc3 Wet/Dry 3-Blade Shaver with Pivoting Shaver Head and Travel Pouch ES-RT51-S, Arc5 5-Blade Cordless Shaver with Shave Sensor Technology and Wet/Dry Convenience ES-LV65-S, Arc4 4-Blade Shaver with Auto Cleaning and Charging Station ES-LA93-K, and Arc3 3-Blade Wet/Dry Washable Shaver ES8103S.

Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd. operates its business through the Grooming Products segment. The company offers various electric shavers such as smart lady shaver, smart shaver for men, with a wide range of specifications depending on the model number.

Electric Shaver Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Retail outlets

Online retail

Electric Shaver Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

