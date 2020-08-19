Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical und die COVID-19-Schnelltestlösung! Regierungsauftrag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.08.2020 | 21:20
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aleksia Kainovic Speaks Out in Exclusive Interview

In a recent interview, Aleksia Kainovic shared what she has learned so far throughout her career

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Aleksia Kainovic was recently featured in a one-on-one interview with Thrive Global. She spoke primarily about the rewards of helping people through difficult situations.

With five years of experience, Aleksia Kainovic is a tax preparer at her family's H&R Block franchise. She is currently studying Economics at American University.

In her interview, Aleksia explained how when she started working as a tax preparer, she was surprised by the loyalty of clients who returned year after year to her family's business to prepare their taxes. She further explained how tax preparation can be a challenging industry as there are many changes to tax laws that professionals constantly must be aware of in addition to technological changes.

She further shared some advice for those starting out in her industry.

"Be prepared for fluctuations in the business cycle. There are slow seasons and there are peak seasons. During slow seasons, you can get a little accustomed to the decline in pace, and then all of a sudden you are hit with a tsunami and you don't have a chance to breathe," said Aleksia Kainovic.

"Be prepared to be busy, but don't get too comfortable when it's slow. Use that time to learn more about the industry."

Aleksia also explained what success means to her.

"Success for me is being able to help people that are stuck in difficult situations, like getting a letter from the IRS," explained Aleksia Kainovic.

"It usually makes people really nervous. Assuring them that I'm going to do my best to try to help them solve the issue makes me feel like I'm not only a tax preparer, but a support system for them."

About Aleksia Kainovic

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Aleksia Kainovic is an Economics student at American University in Washington, DC. For the past five years, she has worked as a tax preparer at her family's H&R Block franchise. Her family has been involved in tax preparation for more than 30 years. Aleksia is intrigued by economics, as the field will allow her to expand her expertise beyond tax and accounting fields to additional areas including data science or economic policy and analysis.

Contact

Aleksia Kainovic
aleksiakainovic@gmail.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/aleksia-kainovic-976795153

SOURCE: Aleksia Kainovic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/602472/Aleksia-Kainovic-Speaks-Out-in-Exclusive-Interview

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.