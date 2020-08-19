Aleksia Kainovic Speaks Out in Exclusive Interview

In a recent interview, Aleksia Kainovic shared what she has learned so far throughout her career

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Aleksia Kainovic was recently featured in a one-on-one interview with Thrive Global. She spoke primarily about the rewards of helping people through difficult situations.

With five years of experience, Aleksia Kainovic is a tax preparer at her family's H&R Block franchise. She is currently studying Economics at American University.

In her interview, Aleksia explained how when she started working as a tax preparer, she was surprised by the loyalty of clients who returned year after year to her family's business to prepare their taxes. She further explained how tax preparation can be a challenging industry as there are many changes to tax laws that professionals constantly must be aware of in addition to technological changes.

She further shared some advice for those starting out in her industry.

"Be prepared for fluctuations in the business cycle. There are slow seasons and there are peak seasons. During slow seasons, you can get a little accustomed to the decline in pace, and then all of a sudden you are hit with a tsunami and you don't have a chance to breathe," said Aleksia Kainovic.

"Be prepared to be busy, but don't get too comfortable when it's slow. Use that time to learn more about the industry."

Aleksia also explained what success means to her.

"Success for me is being able to help people that are stuck in difficult situations, like getting a letter from the IRS," explained Aleksia Kainovic.

"It usually makes people really nervous. Assuring them that I'm going to do my best to try to help them solve the issue makes me feel like I'm not only a tax preparer, but a support system for them."

About Aleksia Kainovic

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Aleksia Kainovic is an Economics student at American University in Washington, DC. For the past five years, she has worked as a tax preparer at her family's H&R Block franchise. Her family has been involved in tax preparation for more than 30 years. Aleksia is intrigued by economics, as the field will allow her to expand her expertise beyond tax and accounting fields to additional areas including data science or economic policy and analysis.

