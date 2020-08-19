SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

On May 27, 2020, the Company commenced The Ydro Process® integration into the existing operations at the Organic Waste Processing and Composting Facility of its wholly owned subsidiary SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. applying the Ydro Series® Microorganisms product once during the preparation stage of the batches in the appropriate Gore® system windrows and continues to see positive results .

On July 16, 2020, the Company received a Certificate of Registration from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for the trademark LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY (the "Mark"). The Mark was registered under Registration Number 6,098,063 on July 7, 2020 on the Supplemental Register. The registration will be in effect for an initial term of ten years, expiring on July 7, 2030, with the option of renewing the registration for successive ten-year terms. Now that the Mark is registered, it is permitted to use indicia of registration (e.g. ®, or phrases such as "Reg. U.S. Pat. and T.M. Office").

Revenue remained relatively flat during the second quarter of 2020 in the amount of $382,639 compared to the second quarter of 2019 in the amount of $381,834, including the new revenue from the Company's new garbage collection and landfill management operations, in the amount of $49,544.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company finalized the purchase price allocation related to the business acquisition of 1684567 Ontario Inc. ("1684567"), which closed on May 28, 2019.

"We continue to process municipal organic waste streams, diverting them from landfills, while producing regenerative products as part of our Circular Economy model. We have confidence in a revenue ramp up for next year," said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Our goal is to increase revenue and cash flow as quickly as possible to payoff all outstanding convertible notes, increasing shareholder value with an objective to up-list to a major exchange."

Unaudited 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, SusGlobal recorded:

Revenue of $382,639.

Cost of sales of $316,815.

Operating expenses of $526,296 (GAAP), comprised of $283,409 of interest expenses, $107,887 of professional fees, $49,825 of management compensation, $84,635 of foreign exchange income, and $169,810 of other expenses, including, office and administration, amortization of financing fees, rent and occupancy and other operating expenses.

During the second quarter, the land option the Company acquired on the business acquisition of 1684567 had expired and was written off.

Net loss of $323,171, or $0.01 loss per share- basic and diluted.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) income of $114,779.

$5,166,750 in total assets at the end of the second quarter, with total liabilities of $9,203,951

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

- Financial Tables Follow -

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(unaudited)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,637 $ 7,926 Restricted cash-funds held in trust - 467,798 Trade receivables 115,454 121,276 Government remittances receivable 39,118 38,578 Other receivables - 20,624 Inventory - 5,389 Prepaid expenses and deposits 68,461 46,028 Total Current Assets 235,670 707,619 Intangible Assets 242,988 237,271 Long-lived Assets, net 4,688,092 4,762,453 Total Assets $ 5,166,750 $ 5,707,343 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 964,477 $ 958,313 Government remittances payable 116,201 35,187 Accrued liabilities 531,473 487,592 Advance - 3,255 Deferred revenue 6,441 9,239 Current portion of long-term debt 5,476,357 5,793,677 Current portion of obligations under capital lease 420,063 218,069 Convertible promissory notes 1,556,855 1,406,029 Loans payable to related party 73,380 - Total Current Liabilities 9,145,247 8,911,361 Long-term debt 58,704 - Total Long-term Liabilities 58,704 - Total Liabilities 9,203,951 8,911,361 Stockholders' Deficiency Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding Common stock, $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 authorized, 64,329,157 (December 31, 2019- 51,784,504) shares issued and outstanding 6,435 5,180 Additional paid-in capital 8,544,263 7,450,091 Subscriptions payable 13,000 - Stock compensation reserve - 1,000,000 Accumulated deficit (12,534,941) (11,449,497 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (65,958) (209,792 ) Total stockholders' deficiency (4,037,201) (3,204,018 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency $ 5,166,750 $ 5,707,343

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(unaudited)

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Revenue $ 382,639 $ 381,834 Cost of Sales Opening inventory 4,071 26,409 Depreciation 121,158 101,072 Direct wages and benefits 85,063 59,667 Equipment rental, delivery, fuel and repairs and maintenance 96,854 104,916 Utilities 7,963 32,695 Outside contractors 1,706 4,597 316,815 329,356 Less: closing inventory - (24,738 ) Total cost of sales 316,815 304,618 Gross profit 65,824 77,216 Operating expenses Management compensation-stock- based compensation - 332,500 Management compensation-fees 49,825 80,740 Marketing (2,917) (33,323 ) Professional fees 107,887 72,269 Interest expense and default payments 283,409 150,407 Office and administration 77,000 67,834 Rent and occupancy 28,763 34,820 Insurance 23,921 13,951 Filing fees 8,266 16,414 Amortization of financing costs 30,471 53,768 Directors' compensation 1,853 9,748 Repairs and maintenance 2,453 2,493 Foreign exchange income (84,635) (21,454 ) Total operating expenses 526,296 780,167 Net Loss from operating activities (460,472) (702,951 ) Land option expired (58,704) - Net loss before deferred taxes recovery (519,176) (702,951 ) Deferred taxes recovery 196,005 - Net Loss (323,171) (702,951 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign exchange loss (157,805) (49,972 ) Comprehensive loss $ (480,976) $ (752,923 ) Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding- basic and diluted 63,853,597 42,460,795

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net loss (GAAP) $ (323,171) $ (702,951 ) Add the following items: Interest expense 283,409 150,407 Depreciation and amortization 124,070 105,546 Stock-based compensation and shares issued for professional services - 332,500 Amortization of financing costs 30,471 53,768 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 114,779 $ (60,730 )

