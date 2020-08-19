bitFlyer Now Offers Cryptocurrency Exchange to Hawaii, As Part of Pilot Program to Promote Innovation

HONOLULU, HI / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / bitFlyer USA, has announced that its cryptocurrency exchange will soon be available to customers in Hawaii.

The exchange will be offered in the Hawaii through the newly formed Digital Currency Innovation Lab, a partnership formed between the state of Hawaii's Department of Financial Institutions and Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC). The pilot program is the first regulatory sandbox of its kind in the state and will allow cryptocurrency service providers to do business in Hawaii without obtaining a state money transmitter license for a period of two years.

Hawaii residents will now have the ability to easily buy and sell bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with USD through bitFlyer's intuitive "Direct Buy/Sell" platform, as well as their iOS or Android mobile apps.

Additionally, bitFlyer Lightning, the exchange's professional-grade trading platform, is available for sophisticated traders and institutional investors.

Yuzo Kano, CEO / Founder of bitFlyer USA, said: "Since many Japanese people live in or travel to Hawaii, it is the state that serves as a bridge between Japan and the US. Offering our service here is very significant as an exchange that originates in Japan. We are very happy to see Hawaiians using the world's best cryptocurrency exchange."

As the only exchange in the world licensed to operate in the US, Japan, and Europe, and the fourth exchange to receive the New York BitLicense, bitFlyer has been at the forefront of regulatory partnerships since its founding, and is excited to join the State of Hawaii in promoting innovation. The program will create a secure environment for Hawaii residents looking to access cryptocurrencies in a safe way, and will also provide regulators with the right tools and insights to develop thoughtful regulations.

Len Higashi, acting executive director of HTDC, added, "We congratulate bitFlyer on its successful admission into the Digital Currency Innovation Lab. We look forward to its participation to create a more vibrant virtual currency community in Hawaii."

The sandbox initiative marks the return of crypto exchanges to Hawaii, with the ultimate goal of seeing exchanges such as bitFlyer promoted to full licensees in the future.

Joel Edgerton, COO of bitFlyer USA, said: "We are happy to partner with the State of Hawaii to bring our world-class services here. Now residents in Hawaii have access to a trusted, licensed exchange to support their Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading."

Launched in San Francisco in 2017, bitFlyer USA now operates in 48 states and territories. bitFlyer, Inc. was formed in Tokyo in 2014 and has been Japan's largest exchange by volume for many years, with millions of customers around the globe.

About bitFlyer USA: bitFlyer USA is a subsidiary of bitFlyer Holdings, Inc., a leading bitcoin and blockchain company based in Japan. Its US office is located in San Francisco, California, where bitFlyer USA operates an exchange platform for US traders to buy and sell bitcoin and other digital currencies for US dollars safely, with low fees and latency. bitFlyer USA is licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

