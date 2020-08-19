

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for L Brands Inc. (LB):



-Earnings: -$49.60 million in Q2 vs. $37.60 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.18 in Q2 vs. $0.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, L Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $69.03 million or $0.25 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.42 per share -Revenue: $2.32 million in Q2 vs. $2.90 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

L BRANDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de