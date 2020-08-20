Seacoast Commerce Bank: Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC PINK:SCBH) ("Company"), the holding company of Seacoast Commerce Bank ("Bank"), announced that the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The cash dividend is payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2020.

Richard M. Sanborn, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Board of Directors is very pleased to be able to continue our record of returning capital back to shareholders. This third-quarter dividend represents a 16.7% increase over the second-quarter dividend, and is reflective of company's continued success."

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings: Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having five full-service banking branches in California and Nevada, and loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington. For more information, please visit please visit www.scbholdings.com or www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at (725) 465-1919, or rsanborn@scbholdings.com.

