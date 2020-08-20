Technavio has been monitoring the data center IT infrastructure market and it is poised to grow by USD 270.51 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of about 18%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- The technology refresh cycles and advancements to support AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) technologies are the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- North America
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Cisco Systems Inc. Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technology refresh cycles have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Data Center IT Infrastructure Market is segmented as below:
- Component
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Software-defined Data Center
- Network Infrastructure
- Others (converged Infrastructure, Data Center Backup and Recovery Software, Data Center Automation Software, DCIM Solutions).
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center IT infrastructure market report covers the following areas:
- Data Center IT Infrastructure Market size
- Data Center IT Infrastructure Market trends
- Data Center IT Infrastructure Market analysis
This study identifies advancements to support AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the data center IT infrastructure market growth during the next few years.
Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the data center it infrastructure market, including some of the vendors such as Cisco Systems Inc. Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Vertiv Group Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center IT infrastructure market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center IT infrastructure market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center IT infrastructure market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center IT infrastructure market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center IT infrastructure market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component placement
- Server infrastructure Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Storage infrastructure Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Software-defined data center Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Network infrastructure Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
- Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Vertiv Group Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
