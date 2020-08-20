Technavio has been monitoring the smoothies market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
- The fruit-based smoothies are expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- Growing at a CAGR of over 9%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 10.14 billion.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Barfresh Food Group Inc., Happy Planet Foods Inc., International Dairy Queen Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., and Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC. are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
- Health benefits of smoothies is one of the major factors driving the market.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barfresh Food Group Inc., Happy Planet Foods Inc., International Dairy Queen Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., and Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC. are some of the major market participants. The health benefits of smoothies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Smoothies Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Smoothies Market is segmented as below:
- Consumption Patterns
- Out-of-home Consumption
- At-home Consumption
- Product
- Fruit-based
- Dairy-based
- Other Smoothies
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Smoothies Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smoothies market report covers the following areas:
- Smoothies Market Size
- Smoothies Market Trends
- Smoothies Market Analysis
This study identifies the demand for organic and gluten-free smoothies as one of the prime reasons driving the smoothies market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Smoothies Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smoothies market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smoothies market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smoothies market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smoothies market vendors
