Donnerstag, 20.08.2020
Relay Medical und die COVID-19-Schnelltestlösung! Regierungsauftrag?
WKN: A0BMED ISIN: NO0010040611 
Stuttgart
19.08.20
16:09 Uhr
1,400 Euro
-0,020
-1,41 %
PR Newswire
20.08.2020 | 07:16
Otello Corporation announces second quarter results

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otello Corporation today reported financial results for the second quarter, which ended June 30, 2020. Please find the second quarter report (2Q20.pdf) and second quarter presentation (2Q20_presentation.pdf) attached. Webcast: https://www.otellocorp.com/ir

About Otello:

Otello holds shares in several different businesses, including (i) AdColony which helps publishers monetize their content through advertising and advertisers reach the audiences that build value for their businesses, capitalizing on a global consumer audience reach that exceeds 2 billion; (ii) Bemobi, a Mobile Media and Entertainment company which integrate people and mobile content through technology and offers a leading subscription-based discovery service for mobile apps in Latin America and beyond; (iii) Skyfire which offers cloud-based network solutions for mobile operators and (iv) Vewd which offers OTT services in the Connected TV space.

Contact:
Petter Lade, CFO
Phone: +47-91143878
E-mail: petterl@otellocorp.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/otello-corporation-asa/r/otello-corporation-announces-second-quarter-results,c3176452

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1969/3176452/9dc729c4b349cbfd.pdf

2Q20

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1969/3176452/853a6d2fcb4f15e8.pdf

2Q20 Presentation

© 2020 PR Newswire
