Technavio predicts the global alcoholic drinks market to grow steadily at a CAGR of over 1% during 2020-2024. One of the primary drivers of the market is the premiumization of drinks. The market is witnessing an increase in the preference for premium drinks that provide better taste and smoothness. This is encouraging alcoholic drink manufacturers to introduce a wide range of premium products to cater to the growing demand. This is likely to propel the growth of the global alcoholic drinks market during the forecast period.

The global alcohol market is categorized as a part of the overall global packaged foods and meats products market. The global packaged foods and meats products market includes manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and to extend shelf life. Our research reports provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Technavio's reports are aimed at providing key insights on alcohol markets by identifying the key drivers, trends, and, challenges that are impacting the overall packaged foods and meats products market. The research analyses the impact on these factors on the alcohol markets, for the present market scenario and over the forecast period. Technavio's reports provide a comprehensive analysis on the vendors and their offerings, major growth strategies adopted by stakeholders, and the key happenings in the market.

Packaged Foods and Meats Products Market: Segmentation

Packaged foods and meats products, the parent market, includes the global alcohol market within its scope and it is further segmented into multiple sub-segments. Technavio's reports identify the high growth areas and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the global alcohol market. The market is segmented as follows:

Beer

Spirits

Wine

Packaged Foods and Meats Products Market: Geographic Segmentation

The global packaged foods and meats products market has been analyzed across key geographical regions to identify region level market dynamics, developments, and the key growth countries for the forecast period. The regional level analysis identifies the market shares, growth momentum, and key leading countries in the market, which include (but are not limited to) the following:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes multiple sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings towards the market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the health care supplies market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

