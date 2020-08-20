Technavio predicts the global cloud computing market to grow by USD 190.32 billion during 2019-2023. One of the primary drivers of the market is the growing inclination towards cloud computing in a bid to implement cost-cutting. The growing focus toward reducing overall CAPEX has led many businesses to opt for cloud computing solutions. This is because cloud solutions enable the deployment of applications without the need for provisioning hosting capabilities. This results in cost savings, which is fueling the growth of the global cloud computing market. Download Free Sample Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global cloud computing market is a part of the global internet services and infrastructure market. The global internet services and infrastructure market includes companies providing services and infrastructure for the internet industry including data centers and cloud networking and storage infrastructure. It also includes companies providing web hosting services. Our research reports provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Technavio's reports are aimed at providing key insights on cloud computing markets by identifying the key drivers, trends, and, challenges that are impacting the overall internet services infrastructure market. The research analyses the impact on these factors on the cloud computing markets, for the present market scenario and over the forecast period. Technavio's reports provide a comprehensive analysis on the vendors and their offerings, major growth strategies adopted by stakeholders, and the key happenings in the market.

Internet Services and Infrastructure Market: Segmentation

Internet services and infrastructure, the parent market, includes the global cloud computing market within its scope and it is further segmented into multiple sub-segments. Technavio's reports identify the high growth areas and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the global cloud computing market. The market is segmented as follows:

Service

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Deployment Type

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

Internet Services and Infrastructure Market: Geographic Segmentation

The global internet services and infrastructure market has been analyzed across key geographical regions to identify region level market dynamics, developments, and the key growth countries for the forecast period. The regional level analysis identifies the market shares, growth momentum, and key leading countries in the market, which include (but are not limited to) the following:

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes multiple sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings towards the market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the health care supplies market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

