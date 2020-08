KBC Bank - Regulated information - 20 August 2020, 8u CEST

The 1H2020 half-year report of KBC Bank, a subsidiary of KBC Group, is available on www.kbc.com > investor relations > information on KBC Bank > annual and interim reports.

The 1H2020 half-year report of KBC IFIMA, a subsidiary of KBC Bank, is also available, on www.kbc.com > Other KBC sites > Other Europe - part 1