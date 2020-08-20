Anzeige
SDX Energy PLC Announces H1 2020 Financial and Operating Results
20.08.2020
SDX Energy PLC Announces H1 2020 Financial and Operating Results

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY SDX TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / 20 August 2020 / SDX Energy Plc (AIM:SDX), the MENA-focused oil and gas company, is pleased to announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. All monetary values are expressed in United States dollars net to the Company unless otherwise stated. SDX management will be hosting a conference call today at 3:00pm UK time, details of which can be found in the release below.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6404W_1-2020-8-19.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SDX Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/602534/SDX-Energy-PLC-Announces-H1-2020-Financial-and-Operating-Results

