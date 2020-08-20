

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L) reported profit before tax from continuing operations of $518 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 compared to $717 million, prior year, primarily reflecting lower profit on divestments compared with the first half of 2019. Earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations, in cents, was 51.0 compared to 67.8. EBITDA was $1.59 billion, compared to $1.62 billion, prior year, and was impacted by $65 million of one-off costs primarily due to COVID-19 related restructuring items. On a like-for-like basis, Group EBITDA was 2% ahead of prior year.



First half revenue declined to $12.21 billion from $12.85 billion, previous year.



Based on recent trading trends, the Group projects like-for-like sales in the third quarter to be slightly behind the same period in 2019. Overall EBITDA for the third quarter is expected to be in line with the third quarter in 2019.



The Board has decided to maintain the interim dividend at 22.0 cents per share. It is proposed to pay the interim dividend wholly in cash on 25 September 2020 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 4 September 2020.



