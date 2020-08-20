

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian mining and metals company South32 Limited (SOUHY.PK, SHTLF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2020 loss after tax was $65 million, compared to last year's profit of $389 million.



Basic loss per share was 1.3 US cents, compared to profit of 7.7 US cents a year ago.



Underlying earnings were $193 million, compared to $992 last year. Basic underlying earnings per share were 3.9 US cents, compared to 19.7 US cents a year ago.



Underlying EBITDA declined 46 percent to $1.19 billion from $2.20 billion last year. Underlying EBITDA margin fell 12 percent to 21.9 percent from last year's 33.9 percent percent.



Revenue were $6.08 billion, 16 percent lower than $7.27 billion a year ago.



Further, the company said its Board has resolved to pay a final dividend of US 1 cent per share for the year ended June 30. The record date for determining entitlements to dividends is September 11, payment date is October 8.



South32's Annual General Meeting will be held on October 29.



Graham Kerr, South32 CEO, said, 'Looking to next financial year we are taking further action as we continue to navigate a period of potentially extended market volatility and lower commodity prices. We expect cost efficiencies and further simplification of our Group, combined with higher volumes to result in lower operating unit costs across the majority of our operations.'



In London, South32 shares were trading at 113.90 pence, down 2.92 percent.



