Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) saw a partial rebound of its investment portfolio value in Q320 due to higher market multiples. While this had a €60.6m net positive impact in 9M20, it was more than offset by reduced earnings forecasts for DBAG's portfolio companies, especially in its core sectors (eg automotive). As a result, DBAG's NAV total return (TR) in 9M20 was a negative 4.8%. Meanwhile, the fund services business delivered a solid €6.6m profit in 9M20 (vs €1.6m in 9M19), which should improve further with the start of DBAG Fund VIII's investment phase in August (it recently announced it first MBO).

