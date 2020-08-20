Technavio predicts the fish and seafood market in Romania to grow steadily at a CAGR of almost 6% by 2024. One of the primary drivers for this market is the rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption. Seafood is an easy source of essential nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality lean protein, healthy fat, important vitamins, and minerals, including selenium and vitamin D. These nutrients are vital for the proper functioning of the heart and brain. Therefore, the rising health consciousness among Romanian consumers is expected to propel the growth of the fish and seafood market during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The fish and seafood market in Romania is a part of the global packaged foods and meat market. The global market includes companies that manufacture packaged foods and also produce dairy products, fruit juices, meats, poultry, fish, and pet foods. Our research reports provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Technavio's reports are aimed at providing key insights on fish and seafood markets by identifying the key drivers, trends, and, challenges that are impacting the overall packaged foods and meat market. The research analyses the impact on these factors on the fish and seafood markets, for the present market scenario and over the forecast period. Technavio's reports provide a comprehensive analysis on the vendors and their offerings, major growth strategies adopted by stakeholders, and the key happenings in the market.

Packaged Foods and Meat Market: Segmentation

Packaged foods and meat, the parent market, includes the global fish and seafood market within its scope and it is further segmented into multiple sub-segments. Technavio's reports identify the high growth areas and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the fish and seafood market. The market is segmented as follows:

Product type

Fresh and chilled fish and seafood

Canned fish and seafood

Frozen fish and seafood

Other fish and seafood

Distribution channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Specialty stores

Others

Packaged Foods and Meat Market: Geographic Segmentation

The global packaged foods and meat market has been analyzed across key geographical regions to identify region level market dynamics, developments, and the key growth countries for the forecast period. The regional level analysis identifies the market shares, growth momentum, and key leading countries in the market, which include (but are not limited to) the following:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East Africa

