PR Newswire
20.08.2020 | 10:22
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 20

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274919-08-202056.23393,190,000179,386,141EUR
NL000927275619-08-202080.1525286,00022,923,615EUR
NL000927276419-08-202057.7405248,00014,319,644EUR
NL000927277219-08-202060.5595393,00023,799,884EUR
NL000927278019-08-202062.6993230,00014,420,839EUR
NL000969022119-08-202041.44955,691,190235,896,980EUR
NL000969023919-08-202031.93532,735,40487,355,947EUR
NL000969024719-08-202018.69785,333,39099,722,660EUR
NL000969025419-08-202014.6243,231,53747,257,997EUR
NL001027380119-08-202021.2859,756,000207,656,460EUR
NL001040870419-08-202086.10721,145,00098,592,744EUR
NL001073181619-08-202052.0122730,00037,968,906EUR
NL001137607419-08-202034.7068275,2559,553,220EUR
NL001168359419-08-202023.45421,300,00030,490,460EUR
total1,109,345,497
