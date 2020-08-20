VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 20
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|19-08-2020
|56.2339
|3,190,000
|179,386,141
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|19-08-2020
|80.1525
|286,000
|22,923,615
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|19-08-2020
|57.7405
|248,000
|14,319,644
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|19-08-2020
|60.5595
|393,000
|23,799,884
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|19-08-2020
|62.6993
|230,000
|14,420,839
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|19-08-2020
|41.4495
|5,691,190
|235,896,980
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|19-08-2020
|31.9353
|2,735,404
|87,355,947
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|19-08-2020
|18.6978
|5,333,390
|99,722,660
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|19-08-2020
|14.624
|3,231,537
|47,257,997
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|19-08-2020
|21.285
|9,756,000
|207,656,460
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|19-08-2020
|86.1072
|1,145,000
|98,592,744
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|19-08-2020
|52.0122
|730,000
|37,968,906
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|19-08-2020
|34.7068
|275,255
|9,553,220
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|19-08-2020
|23.4542
|1,300,000
|30,490,460
|EUR
|total
|1,109,345,497
