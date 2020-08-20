Researchers claim to have developed a cheaper, faster method of assembling the field flow plate layers of the membrane electrode assembly used in vanadium redox flow batteries, which they claim outperforms traditional components.Scientists at a Russian research institute have proposed a new method of producing a critical part of the membrane electrode assembly (MEA) used in vanadium redox flow batteries. Researchers from the Institute of Problems of Chemical Physics - part of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) - claim their method of assembling graphite flow field plates is faster and cheaper ...

