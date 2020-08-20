Referring to the bulletin from Kinnevik AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on August, 19 2020, the company will carry out stock splits with redemption in relations 2:1. The shares will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect from Aug 25, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: KINV B Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0013256682 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Aug 24, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0014684528 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Aug 25, 2020 Short name: KINV A Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0013256674 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Aug 24, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0014684510 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Aug 25, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.