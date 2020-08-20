IMCD N.V.: Correction: IMCD Bolsters Brazil Speciality Distribution Strategy by Acquiring VitaQualy Comércio de Ingredientes

** Disclaimer: The previous release had an error in the third paragraph. The word "Samba" should be replaced with "VitaQualy". Below, the correct pdf.

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (19 August 2020) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announced it has acquired 100% of the outstanding shares of Brazilian speciality ingredient distributor, VitaQualy Comércio de Ingredientes LTDA ("VitaQualy").

"The acquisition of VitaQualy aligns with our company's global Food & Nutrition strategy to offer trend-based solutions and the distribution of speciality ingredients around four main pillars - taste, texture, nutrition, and function," said Nicolas Kaufmann, Managing Director, IMCD Brasil. "As a reputable distributor of flavors and ingredients, VitaQualy strengthens IMCD Brasil's expertise and product portfolio in the taste category of our business. The synergies between IMCD and VitaQualy will create opportunities to develop our offering to suppliers and customers, while further strengthening our foothold as a speciality distribution leader in Brazil."

