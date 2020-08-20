

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at RMB47.59 billion, or RMB17.36 per share. This compares with RMB21.25 billion, or RMB8.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB39.47 billion or RMB14.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.8% to RMB153.75 billion from RMB114.92 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB39.47 Bln. vs. RMB30.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB14.82 vs. RMB12.55 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB153.75 Bln vs. RMB114.92 Bln last year.



