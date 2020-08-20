GAN Limited (the "Company" or "GAN") (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announces the launch of the mychoice social casino app, powered by GAN's Simulated Gaming software and delivered to Penn Interactive, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, Inc. ("Penn National") (together "Client"). Simulated Gaming is a core offering of GAN, which enables casino operators to provide social gaming offerings to players in states in advance of real money iGaming, providing meaningful marketing and revenue opportunities for both operators and GAN.

Penn National is the largest single casino operator in the United States to select GAN as its enterprise software service provider of B2B social gaming. The mychoice social casino app, which launched today, will be fully integrated with Penn National's mychoice player loyalty program, which currently has over 20 million members.

Penn Interactive, a wholly owned subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, operates retail sports betting, online social casino, bingo and iCasino products across Penn National's industry leading portfolio of 41 properties in 19 states. Together with Penn National's properties, Simulated Gaming will now be served to casino patrons of more than 100 individual casino properties coast to coast in the U.S. The Client is the 17th U.S. casino operator to license GAN's specialist software, which permits patrons to link reward cards to their online Simulated Gaming account and receive reward points automatically triggered by the patrons' diverse online activities.

Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN, commented:

"We are proud to have been selected by a genuine giant of gaming to upgrade their long-standing B2B social casino offering with a uniquely diverse Simulated Gaming content portfolio accessed via an enhanced custom front-end development and a full integration into Penn National's market leading reward program, leveraging our unique patented technical capability to deliver on-property to online convergence for their carded patrons. We hope this marks the beginning of a partnership that may grow beyond the opportunity of Social Gaming for GAN."

Jon Kaplowitz, Head of Penn Interactive, commented:

"The combination of GAN's great team and proven ability to deliver quality products makes them an ideal partner for Penn. Our mychoice social casino app will be a fun, free-to-play casino experience, and will allow our mychoice members to continue to earn valuable loyalty points from the comfort of their homes."

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future business opportunities with Penn National, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

