4D Sight's AI Platform Delivers New Native Ads in Live-Streamed Sports & Esports - All in Real Time

AI and cloud-based technology automatically and intelligently places ads into live or pre-recorded videos, unlocking new ad capacity for content creators; no additional hardware, green screen or game engine integration required

BERKLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / 4D Sight, a participant in the elite UC Berkeley SkyDeck accelerator program, today announces the rollout of its AI and cloud-based content monetization platform which integrates non-intrusive, native ads into live-streamed and pre-recorded sports and esports videos--in real time. This solution is already being used by Activision Blizzard for its upcoming Call of Duty League. In addition,140+ esport teams are using the platform to monetize and enhance their livestream gameplays, and as COVID-19 paused many traditional sports, prestigious leagues and teams--including the Washington Football Club--have turned to the 4D Sight solution to increase their ad capacity.

4D Sight today is also announcing funding with early investments from UC Berkeley SkyDeck Fund; William Hockey, Co-founder, Plaid; Michael Dubin, Co-founder and CEO, Dollar Shave Club; and Kai Huang, Co-founder, Guitar Hero, among others.

During the pandemic, many sports fans have avoided venturing out into the physical world, and advertisers are looking even more seriously at the virtual world for revenue according to eMarketer's US Esports 2020 Report.

For sports and esports streams, 4D Sight embeds and targets contextual ads without breaking the content flow. The solution is extremely easy and cost-effective for media rights holders to use.

The platform has removed all overhead and integration costs from the native ad insertion process, and no special hardware like green screens, cameras, game production crews or game engine integration are necessary. Clients easily reroute streaming content through the 4D servers for processing and placing the ads, as well as for extracting insights from tracking user conversions and brand safety measures. The algorithms are incredibly fast, so all of this happens in under 0.4 seconds.

In highlight reels or even in real-time, 4D Sight's AI recognizes when there may be an extra-exciting moment, based on the body movements, and determines when and where to place the ads, directly into the stream of the game. These in-context ads can create revenue where there was no previous monetization opportunity.

"We empower content creators by offering new revenue streams that won't jeopardize the audience experience, so they can thrive. Interruptive ads hurt the content, audience, and brand equity because they are forced and irritating," said Erhan Ciris, 4D Sight CEO and Founder. "By placing ads in context, we build trust and long-term loyalty with digital communities.

The 4D Sight content monetization platform:

Resists ad blockers by encoding ads into the video. Ad blockers can cause ad fraud if no one tracks if the ads were really shown to audiences or not, which is a major problem in adtech.

Allows for contextual awareness for key moment tagging (Gen Z prefers to watch the game highlights, not the whole game).

Provides brand safety controls in live streams (important in livestream gaming where players or viewers may say something profane in a Twitch chatbox, etc.)

Offers brand sentiment analysis using NLP via chatboxes, tracking conversations on the chatboxes and measuring brand sentiment.

Is platform and medium agnostic so ads can be placed in any type of video.

Customizes ads on the fly for the audience, ensuring the right versions of ads are inserted depending on language, location, and other factors.

About 4D Sight

4D Sight is a deep video monetization platform, currently focused on esports and sports. Like brand placement advertising, the technology embeds ads directly into the content environment for livestream and pre-recorded videos using computer vision and deep learning, without any integration with the game developer for esports or with the camera in sports. Contextually-aware and dynamic, the ads are truly native and natural. The company has raised initial investments and is currently working with top game companies, esports teams and several nationally-known sports teams. For more information, visit www.4dsight.com.

