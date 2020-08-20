

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL):



-Earnings: -$462 million in Q4 vs. $157 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.28 in Q4 vs. $0.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$182 million or -$0.53 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.19 per share -Revenue: $2.43 billion in Q4 vs. $3.59 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.85



