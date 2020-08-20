The coronavirus pandemic has caused challenges for almost every industry across the globe. In the B2B eCommerce space, this has translated into a series of challenges, including operational and digital issues. Surges in demand and changing consumer behaviors have increased website traffic, supply chain challenges, return rates. To tackle the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, B2B eCommerce companies must adopt efficient strategies and best practices. Infiniti's market research experts provide detailed insights and help B2B eCommerce companies optimize their supply-chain operations, while also providing strategic steps to improve their online platforms. To understand the optimal strategic steps and best practices to combat COVID-19 in the B2B eCommerce space, request a free proposal

B2C and B2B eCommerce companies are facing challenges of sudden surges in demand, increasing supply chain challenges, and changing consumer behaviors due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to multiple challenges for business leaders. Ensuring employee and customer safety while maintaining business continuity is a challenging task. Therefore, Infiniti's industry experts analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on B2B eCommerce companies in various regions. Based on the data procured and their expertise, our experts have listed a few strategies to and best practices for B2B eCommerce companies to employ and thrive in the aftermath of the pandemic.

"During the coronavirus crisis, several companies across industries are offering support and additional services to their clients and customers. B2B eCommerce companies can also undertake measures to offer support to existing customers and their communities during this difficult phase, thereby creating a better business relationship," says a packaging industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's research experts listed the following strategies and best practices for B2B eCommerce companies to combat COVID-19:

Create a better business relationship by offering support to existing customers at a challenging time like this

Ensure that the B2B eCommerce website is updated to meet customer requirements, and includes a convenient and reliable web store

Ensure a hassle-free returns process for customers facing financial uncertainty

Display real-time prices and stock levels and ensuring the website can handle heavy traffic and sales

