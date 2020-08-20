NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 19 August 2020 were:

129.07c Capital only USD (cents)

97.90p Capital only Sterling (pence)

131.08c Including current year income USD (cents)

99.42p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 15,303 ordinary shares on 19th August 2020, the Company has 241,807,498 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 15,303 which are held in treasury