Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Nächster Paukenschlag - Neue Gaming-Plattform explodiert völlig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928282 ISIN: FI0009007991 Ticker-Symbol: B3M 
Stuttgart
20.08.20
09:36 Uhr
1,440 Euro
-0,020
-1,37 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.08.2020 | 13:16
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solteq Plc: Changes in Solteq Plc's Executive Team

Stock Exchange Bulletin, August 20, 2020, at 2 p.m.

HELSINKI, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ilkka Brander, member of Executive Team of Solteq Plc and EVP of Solteq Software segment, has announced his resignation in order to assume a new position outside of Solteq. Brander will leave Solteq in November 2020 at the latest, until which he continues in his current position.

Ilkka Brander's contribution to the development of Solteq has been significant. The company expresses its gratitude for Brander's efforts.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.solteq.com

Further information:

Olli Väätäinen
CEO, Solteq Plc
tel. +358 50 5578 111
Email:olli.vaatainen@solteq.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/solteq/r/solteq-plc--changes-in-solteq-plc-s-executive-team,c3176802

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10667/3176802/1294801.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/solteq/i/ilkka-brander,c2813965

Ilkka Brander

SOLTEQ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.