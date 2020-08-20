Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Bioscience to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

Company to discuss its Phase I R&D program with Altria Ventures Inc., for oral forms of nicotine delivery utilizing its patented DehydraTECH technology

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD 500 Conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET. Chris Bunka, Chairman and CEO of Lexaria, will deliver a virtual presentation to an online audience.

Mr. Bunka will provide an overview of the Company and discuss its product development pipeline centered around DehydraTECH, Lexaria's proprietary drug delivery technology. DehydraTECH improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream while masking unwanted tastes, and can be applied to various ingestible product formats.

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp's. (OTCQX: LXRP, CSE: LXX) proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH increases bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduces time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to 10 - 20 minutes, and masks unwanted tastes for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine, and other molecules. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 16 patents granted and over 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

