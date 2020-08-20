Conversion Labs, Inc.: Conversion Labs to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference on Sept. 1, 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, has been invited to present at LD Micro 500 virtual institutional investor conference being held on September 1-4, 2020.

CEO of Conversion Labs, Justin Schreiber, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 1, at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time. He will be joined by the company's CFO, Juan M. Piñeiro Dagnery, for the presentation and virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.conversionlabs.com.

Management will discuss the company's record results for the second quarter. Revenue was up 237% to $9.1 million, driven by increasing subscription-based revenue generated by Conversion Labs' new telehealth brands, including Rex MD, Shapiro MD and SOS Rx. Based on these results, the company increased its full-year 2020 revenue outlook from $36 million to more than $40 million.

Management will also discuss the launch of the company's new cloud-based telemedicine platform, Veritas MD. The state-of-the-art digital health platform has been designed to support the continued rapid scale up and market expansion of the company's telehealth brands, while providing easier, more convenient and affordable access to doctors for patients seeking treatment.

The LD 500 is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with over 300 names presenting. The conference will also feature variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers.

To schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with Conversion Labs, you may submit your request to register for the conference here or contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events.

View Conversion Labs' LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CVLB

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, LD 500, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. is a telemedicine company with a portfolio of online direct-to-consumer brands. The company's brands combine virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the U.S. To learn more, visit Conversionlabs.com.

The company's PDFSimpli subsidiary is a software-as-a-service that allows users to convert, edit, sign, and share PDF documents online. For more information, go to PDFSimpli.com.

