The global beauty drinks market is expected to grow by USD 161.17 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Beauty Drinks Market Analysis Report by Product (Collagen protein, Vitamins and minerals, Fruit extracts, and Others), Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), Distribution channel (Offline and Online), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/beauty-drinks-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing prevalence of premature aging. In addition, the increasing frequency of new product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the beauty drinks market.

People living in urban areas are more exposed to various air pollutants and toxic elements such as particulate matter, diesel exhaust, and ultrafine dust. These pollutants enter the skin and produce destructive reactive oxygen species (ROS) that influence aging spots and wrinkles. Besides, factors such as unhealthy food choices, sleep deprivation, and chronic stress in the urban population are resulting in fine lines and wrinkles, loss of radiance, and premature aging of the skin. Hence, consumers are exhibiting an increase in the demand for anti-aging solutions such as beauty drinks that regulate and slow down the process of premature or natural aging. These factors are driving the growth of the global beauty drinks market.

Major Five Beauty Drinks Companies:

Bode Pro Inc.

Bode Pro Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers beauty drinks under the brands, Vemma and Bode Strong.

Bottled Science Ltd.

Bottled Science Ltd. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers natural peach and mangosteen flavored anti-aging collagen drinks under the brand, Skinade.

Feed Your Skin JV SL

Feed Your Skin JV SL operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers beauty drinks under the brand, Beauty Go.

Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers flavored fish collagen solid drink which is extracted from animal skin. It is a natural food supplement intended for the health of skin, bone, hair, and nail.

Kino Biotech Co. Ltd.

Kino Biotech Co. Ltd. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers beauty drinks under the brand, Kinohimitsu.

Beauty Drinks Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Collagen protein

Vitamins and minerals

Fruit extracts

Others

Beauty Drinks Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Beauty Drinks Market Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

