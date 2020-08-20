The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2020
London, August 20
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
20 August 2020
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2020
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913
