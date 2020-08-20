Greenpro Capital Corp: Greenpro to Spin off D'Swiss Shares and Corrects Shareholder Record Date

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) announced that it will distribute twelve million (12 million) shares of common stock of D'Swiss, Inc. ("DQWS") to GRNQ's shareholders of record on September 30, 2020.

DQWS shares are quoted on the OTC Pink sheets and DQWS plans to apply to up-list to a mainboard stock exchange in 2021. The recent closing price of DQWS was $8.50 which represents a dividend value of $102 million to GRNQ shareholders. GRNQ owns a total of 27 million shares of DQWS. The dividend will comprise approximately one (1) share of DQWS common stock for approximately every 5 shares of GRNQ common stock issued and outstanding on the record date.

CEO CK Lee said, "We are very pleased to reward our loyal shareholders with this valuable dividend. D'Swiss has been thriving throughout the pandemic via sales of their healthcare product lines. We plan several more dividends this year of other companies we are currently incubating and that are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheets."

About D'Swiss, Inc.

DSwiss is a premier biotech-nutraceutical and beauty supplies company. The company sells cosmetics and other related beauty products in Malaysia and around the ASEAN region via its Malaysia and Hong Kong subsidiaries. The company's product range includes beverages to assist in burning and reducing fat, anti-aging creams and products designed to improve the overall health and physical appearance of its clients. Some of the company's products include Coffee Plus, Kiwi Cell Detox, Triple Stem Cell, Silk Mask, Coffee Slimming Scrub and Peppermint Slimming Gel. Please visit: www.dswissbeauty.com

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with strategic offices across Asia, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNQ) is a business incubator and multinational conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSx for STOs, health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the Company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Gilbert Loke, CFO, director

Greenpro Capital Corp. Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

D'Swiss, Inc. www.dswissbeauty.com Email: dswissus@gmail.com

Tel +603-2770-4032

