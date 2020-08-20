Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2020) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering water (Water-Stocks.com) and technology stocks releases a special report looking at how the COVID-19 pandemic has placed new stresses on global sanitization needs which in turn is forcing companies to innovate and find more effective and cost efficient systems and solutions.

As CNBC recently stated, "The coronavirus pandemic is altering every aspect of how we live, especially what we want from our homes. Beyond design and space, housing cleanliness is now paramount. New technology that claims not just to clean, but sanitize our living spaces is in high demand."

Businesses are also on the hunt for effective sanitization technologies to make customers feel safe and comply with new standards. An astute industry leader from Singapore thinks he may have found a solution.

Read the full water stocks article on Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/news/2020/water/08180COVID19-Sanitization-Technology.asp

A long time player in the water industry, American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) recently announced that it has entered into an investment and distribution agreement with BioHealth Water Inc., a newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore eDevelopment Limited (SGX: 40V). BioHealth Water has acquired 9.99% of the total issued and paid-up stock capital of the Company, as well as both exclusive international distribution rights and non-exclusive domestic distribution rights for the Company's products. BioHealth Water will focus on distributing the Company's aerosolized sanitizing machines throughout hospitals and hotels in Singapore, as well as focusing on distributing to businesses affected by the pandemic. The Company will also develop and launch two new products using its proprietary Hydro Nano technology.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water commented, "I am excited to announce the investment and partnership agreement with BioHealth Water. This is a monumental deal for the company, as it solidifies the beginning of a partnership for American Premium Water that will execute many of the strategic initiatives that I established at the beginning of the year. I have always believed that our proprietary Hydro Nano technology is a unique and undervalued asset that the company possesses, and I believe that this transaction validates the power of this technology."

The Company announced in April that it developed a prototype of an aerosolized sanitizing machine using its proprietary Hydro Nano technology. In addition to this device, American Premium Water will be producing two new proprietary products utilizing their Hydro-Nano technology: Nano Energy Water, which creates natural energy by increasing blood flow upon ingestion, and Nitrous Oxide Energy Shots, a natural alternative to caffeine which stimulates the blood vessels to expand, resulting in increased blood flow and stimulation after ingestion. Both products are expected to be released later this year.

Chan Heng Fai, Chairman and CEO of Singapore eDevelopment commented, "I am very excited to partner with American Premium Water and its management team. American Premium Water has extraordinary technology that can create products with real impact. I look forward to working with Ryan and his team to create many new products utilizing their technology to be sold across our HWH global distribution network (www.hwhworld.com). Right away I see a lot of opportunities with the sanitizing machine. There are so many small businesses that need a product to help bring back a sense of normalcy, especially to restaurants, stores, and other retail-based businesses. This agreement is the start of what I foresee to be a very prosperous relationship. I see a lot of potential growth for American Premium Water, and I believe with the help of our team we can make this another successful turnaround like other companies in which we have invested."

Chan Heng Fai is an experienced veteran of entrepreneurship and business who has successfully restructured over 35 companies in different industries and countries. His outstanding experience in managing funds is marked with an impressive track record spanning over 40 years.

In 1987, Mr. Chan acquired American Pacific Bank, a US full-service commercial bank and brought it out of bankruptcy. He recapitalized, refocused and grew the bank's operations. Under his guidance it became a NASDAQ-listed, high asset quality bank, with zero loan losses for five consecutive years before it was ultimately bought and merged into Riverview Bancorp Inc. Prior to its acquisition and merger, it was ranked #13 by the Seattle Times "Annual Northwest's Top 100 Public Companies", ranked #6 in Oregon State, ahead of names such as Nike, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T Wireless and Amazon.com.

Successes that he has created over the years include American Pacific Bank, China Gas, Heng Fai Enterprises Limited, Global Med Technologies and Singhaiyi Group. He has now invested in American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) as a solution to a global issue that is not going away anytime soon,

EcoloxTech, a private company whose systems are installed on all Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ships, including Oceania and Seven Seas ships, has also seen heavy growth and was mentioned in recent news as sanitation is an essential component of cruise ship operation, and in recent months it has become an even more critical component. Global port authorities around the world are carefully screening for COVID-19 coronavirus along with other illnesses such as the common flu, all of which could lead to delays or denial of permission for ships to enter ports.

This new health challenge calls for new sanitation solutions. [Cruise] ships usually use heavy-duty chemical disinfectants, but there is a better and safer way. Electrolyzed water - also known as hypochlorous acid (HOCl) - is a highly effective and intrinsically safe sanitizing agent, and it can be generated in unlimited quantities with technology from Miami-based manufacturer, EcoloxTech.

The single most important feature of hypochlorous acid is that it is unusually efficient in eliminating viruses. "One of the big reasons why people are switching over is efficacy. Working with Norwegian Cruise Line, we did research at a FDA-approved lab proving that electrolytically generated hypochlorous acid can kill norovirus in less than one minute at 50 ppm. Given that norovirus is listed by the CDC as one of the top five foodborne pathogens, this has huge implications not just for general sanitation but also for food sanitation and food contact surface sanitation," says Dr. Scott Hartnett, Chief Medical Officer at EcoloxTech.

National and international reference laboratories have proven that HOCl works very well against viruses, including norovirus and human coronaviruses. One study is of particular interest: in 2016, researchers at the University of Washington, School of Public Health found that HOCl was more than 99.999 percent effective in eliminating coronavirus OC43, which is similar to COVID-19.

HOCl technology is already in use aboard ships in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' fleet. "We use EcoloxTech's hypochlorous acid system on board because of its proven effectiveness in killing bacteria, fungi and viruses," says Robert Wilkinson, Senior Director of Environmental Health and Occupational Safety for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. "It reduces our dependence on the usual harsh chemicals and provides an additional layer of safety for our crewmembers and guests. Our shipboard teams truly appreciate the deployment of this new technology."

American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) is not alone in thinking nanotechnology use in the water industry is a solution. Medicalxpress.com reported, "Researchers from Bar-Ilan University have developed new methodologies to produce powerful, environmentally friendly disinfectants based on tap water that can eliminate bacteria and kill viruses, including microbes from the coronavirus family. The ability to turn ordinary tap water into virus-fighting materials was developed and patented by Dr. Eran Avraham, Dr. Izaak Cohen and Prof. Doron Aurbach, the leader of the electrochemistry group in the Department of Chemistry and Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials at Bar-Ilan University. The materials were recently tested by Dr. Inna Kalt and Dr.Tatiana Borodiansky Shteinberg in the lab of Prof. Ronit Sarid, of the Mina and Everard Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences at the University and have proven effective in neutralizing corona-type viruses."

Continued: "The disinfectants are effective and safe to use, and do not contaminate groundwater. The technology works through an array of nanometer-shaped electrodes with unique surface properties. The meeting between water and electrodes creates a cleaning material in a unique aquatic environment. The combination of these compounds gives rise to an effective antibacterial capability for microorganisms (bacteria, viruses and spores) and is safe for macro organisms (larger bodies such as skin cells)."

As we continue to see new developments both locally and globally during the COVID-19 outbreak, it is important to notice the new opportunities for growth and innovation as new sanitary and social practices fall into place. We have all witnessed the disadvantages of chemical based sanitizers running out of supply when global needs are pressed as well as the difficulties in trying to restart mass production with a limited workforce. These new norms create a great opportunity for water technology based sanitizer systems to see more mainstream adoption, and it seems likely we will continue to see new innovative solutions ready to answer the new sanitary needs of the world.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos, looking at cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the following podcasts and columns: Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining the AI Eye .

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: this article featuring HIPH is a paid for service on Investorideas.com by a third party. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Download our Mobile App for iPhone and Android

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/Resources/Newsletter.asp

Contact Investorideas.com

800 665 0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62131