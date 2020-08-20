M.Video-Eldorado led online smartphone sales with a 35% market share

Online smartphone sales in Russia grew by more than 56% YoY during Q2 2020, according to the latest research by Counterpoint Research Model Sales Tracker. The total online smartphone market share reached its highest ever at 32% during Q2 2020. The increase in online channel sales is due to the shift in consumer behaviour, upgrade of devices to work from home smoothly and the availability of popular smartphones on online platforms. The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the Russian smartphone market. After seeing a record decline in April, it bounced back in May. Top five smartphone brands Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple and OPPO accounted for 86% of the total smartphone market during this quarter.

Commenting on the market dynamics, Research Associate Soumen Mandal said: "M.Video-Eldorado and Svyaznoy are leading players among online smartphone platforms while Citilink, Megafone, Beeline, MTS and DNS are emerging players. More than one-third of smartphone sales happened on the M.Video-Eldorado platform during Q2 2020. The balanced operation between online and offline platforms and promotional activities helped M.Video-Eldorado to maintain a dominating position in online channel sales."

Mandal added: "Small players like Black Fox, CAT, Ginzzu, Dexp and Coolpad are still relying on offline channel sales. Among the top five smartphone players, Apple is the most dependent (74%) on offline channel sales. The average cost of a smartphone purchased from an online channel increased by 15% to reach $210 during Q2 2020 compared to $182 in Q2 2019. This also shows the recovery of Russian economy from the global pandemic. On offline platforms, the best-selling models are the Samsung Galaxy A51, Honor 8A, Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy A10 and the Samsung Galaxy A30s."

Commenting on brand performance, Associate Director Tarun Pathak said: "Huawei remained the market leader in online channel sales with 35% market share. Samsung Galaxy A51 was the top model for online channel sales, followed by the Honor 8A, Honor 20 Lite, Honor 10i and the Apple iPhone 11. Xiaomi took the third position in online channel sales after Huawei and Samsung."

