

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com expects to open eleven new sites across the Phoenix metro area in the state of Arizona by the end of 2020, creating more than 3,000 new full- and part-time jobs with a minimum $15 per hour wage and other benefits.



The new sites, which will support customer fulfillment and delivery operations, include seven delivery stations and two additional facilities that support fulfillment operations in Avondale, Chandler, Goodyear, Mesa, Phoenix and Tempe.



The e-commerce giant is also looking to add more sites in 2021, including a cross-dock facility in Goodyear and a delivery station in Surprise, adding more than 1,000 full-time jobs in the West Valley.



The delivery stations will create hundreds of permanent, full-time and part-time jobs as they power the last mile of Amazon's order fulfillment process. It will also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages to enhance Amazon's last mile fulfillment in greater Phoenix.



Amazon also intends to open its first cross-dock facility by the end of 2020 in Phoenix with 1,000 full-time positions. The 600,000 square-foot building will support customer fulfillment by receiving large orders of inventory and redistributing products to fulfillment centers across the company's operations network.



Further, Amazon is constructing an 855,000 square-foot fulfillment center in Goodyear, where employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers. The site, expected to launch by the end of the year, will create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs.



Besides a minimum wage of $15 per hour, full-time employees at these sites will receive full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match, the company said.



Amazon is also offering employees up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave as well as other benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back.



Additionally, Amazon has committed over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs.



This news to open eleven new sites follows Amazon's recent announcement of its Phoenix Tech Hub expansion at 100 Mill, which will bring more than 500 new jobs to the community.



Amazon opened its first fulfillment center in the state of Arizona more than 13 years ago with 300 full-time employees. It now has more than 17,500 full- and part-time employees.



Since 2010, Amazon has directly created more than 600,000 jobs in the U.S, and invested more than $350 billion across more than 40 states, including infrastructure and compensation.



