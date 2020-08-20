Technavio predicts the global pet daycare and lodging market to grow steadily at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2020-2024. One of the primary drivers of the market is the increase in the popularity of pet daycare and lodging services. The growing pet humanization culture and focus on pets' wellbeing and safety has increased the demand for pet daycare and lodging services, especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe. This is encouraging players in the market to introduce innovative services such as outdoor pet runs, interactive activities for pets, veterinary services, and multilevel pet condos apart from conventional services such as boarding, training, walking, playing, and grooming. This is increasing the popularity of pet daycare and lodging services among consumers which is driving the growth of the market. Download Free Sample Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global pet care market is a part of the global specialized consumer services market. The global specialized consumer services market includes companies that provide specialized consumer services such as residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. Our research reports provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Technavio's reports are aimed at providing key insights on pet daycare and lodging markets by identifying the key drivers, trends, and, challenges that are impacting the overall specialized consumer services market. The research analyses the impact on these factors on the pet daycare and lodging markets, for the present market scenario and over the forecast period. Technavio's reports provide a comprehensive analysis on the vendors and their offerings, major growth strategies adopted by stakeholders, and the key happenings in the market.

Specialized Consumer Services Market: Segmentation

Specialized Consumer Services, the parent market, includes the global pet daycare and lodging market within its scope and it is further segmented into multiple sub-segments. Technavio's reports identify the high growth areas and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the global pet daycare and lodging market. The market is segmented as follows:

Type

Residential services

Home security services

Legal services

Personal services

Renovation and interior design services

Consumer auction services

Wedding and funeral services

Specialized Consumer Services Market: Geographic Segmentation

The global specialized consumer services market has been analyzed across key geographical regions to identify region level market dynamics, developments, and the key growth countries for the forecast period. The regional level analysis identifies the market shares, growth momentum, and key leading countries in the market, which include (but are not limited to) the following:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Vendor Landscape

Our reports include an extensive vendor landscape to highlight the strong areas and development strategies adopted by the vendors operating in the market. The vendor landscape utilizes multiple sources and tools to gather information of the multiple stakeholders and their offerings towards the market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the specialized consumer services market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All pet care market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

