Linas Agro Group: Notification about changes in voting rights

AB Linas Agro Group received the notifications from Darius Zubas and Dainius Pilkauskas about changes in voting rights (see attachments).
For more information please contact Finance Director Mažvydas Šileika, mob. +370 619 19 403, e-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt.
Attachments
- Notification on the changes of the voting rights_Darius Zubas (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2d4c0475-ccb7-4c89-becf-114f17741bc7)
- Notification on the disposal of the voting rights_Dainius_Pilkauskas (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d0a3bfd7-9ed8-46d8-971c-f347dbae723f)
