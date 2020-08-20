Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.08.2020

WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
20.08.20
15:03 Uhr
0,476 Euro
-0,004
-0,83 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2020 | 16:05
47 Leser
Linas Agro Group: Notification about changes in voting rights

AB Linas Agro Group received the notifications from Darius Zubas and Dainius Pilkauskas about changes in voting rights (see attachments).

For more information please contact Finance Director Mažvydas Šileika, mob. +370 619 19 403, e-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt.

Attachments

  • Notification on the changes of the voting rights_Darius Zubas (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2d4c0475-ccb7-4c89-becf-114f17741bc7)
  • Notification on the disposal of the voting rights_Dainius_Pilkauskas (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d0a3bfd7-9ed8-46d8-971c-f347dbae723f)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
